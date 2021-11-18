Emergency vehicles and tractors are seen at the base of a mudslide on Highway 7 west of Agassiz, B.C., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Evacuation train departs Hope, bound for Vancouver with 200 passengers

Evacuation train the result of efforts between Emergency Management B.C., Via Rail and CN

A late-night evacuation train carrying about 200 people stranded for days by British Columbia’s mudslides and floods has left Hope for Vancouver.

Jonathan Abecassis, a spokesman for Canadian National, says the emergency evacuation train was expected to arrive in Vancouver at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Most of the people on board the train had been in Hope, located about 150 kilometres east of Vancouver, since Sunday when disastrous floods and mudslides cut off some of the province’s major highways.

Abecassis says the evacuation train is the result of efforts between Emergency Management B.C., Via Rail and CN.

Earlier Wednesday, B.C.’s transportation ministry announced the reopening of Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope in limited capacity to westbound traffic only to allow people to make their way back to the Lower Mainland.

B.C. declared a state of emergency following the unprecedented flooding that has displaced residents, severed highway access, trapped motorists and resulted in at least one death of a woman and thousands of livestock.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Woman swept away by B.C. mudslide waited hours on roof of her car for rescue

BC Flood

Previous story
Lougheed Highway to open westbound for the hundreds of travellers stuck in Hope
Next story
B.C. declares state of emergency amid devastating floods, landslides

Just Posted

Rain Pierre with winners Maeve North, Sarah Penner and Rayah Sawyer. (Rain Pierre/Special to The News)
Winners start work on the Foundry mural with Katzie artist in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue sent out several teams of volunteers to look for the two hikers on different paths in the provincial park. (Special to The News)
Rescue volunteers search for missing hikers only to find them camping in Golden Ears park

Chair of the Ridge Meadows Education Foundation, Dr. Dave Rempel, announced the Foundation has received $1,000,000 endowment to establish the Gary and Nanette Lycan Scholarship Fund. (Special to The News)
Gary Lycan donates $1 million to Ridge Meadows Education Foundation

Travellers who have been trapped for days in Hope lined up to take a CP Train to downtown Vancouver on Wednesday, Nov. 17. (Pattie Desjardins/Hope Standard)
Lougheed Highway to open westbound for the hundreds of travellers stuck in Hope