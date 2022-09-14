Tofino Resort and Marina’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Tofino Resort and Marina’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar was closed Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2022. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Events shut down at B.C. resort co-owned by ex-Vancouver Canuck Willie Mitchell

Tofino Resort and Marina responds to allegations of ‘highly inappropriate behaviour’

Events at the Tofino Resort and Marina have been shut down for the week, as the resort, co-owned by former Vancouver Canucks player Willie Mitchell, responds to allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“We were extremely upset to hear about highly inappropriate behaviour connected to one of our annual events. Our first concern is for our staff, and we are responding to the needs of those affected,” reads a statement posted to the resort’s website. “We have brought in an interim manager and continue to take steps to ensure the absolute safety and well-being of our team.”

The resort had been hosting its annual Race for the Blue fishing tournament, which began on Sept. 10 and was scheduled to run until Sept. 17, but has been cancelled along with events at the resort’s 1909 Kitchen and Bar.

READ MORE: Tofino’s Race for the Blue fishing derby casts philanthropic net

In an email to the Westerly News on Tuesday, B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Alex Berube said: “Right now, there are no charges against anyone regarding such (an) allegation. For that reason, the RCMP cannot confirm or deny its involvement in this allegation.”

The Westerly News has reached out to the resort for further comment and will update this story as soon as new information comes in.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPTofino,vancouver canucksvancouverisland

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Comments are closed

Previous story
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
Next story
B.C. communities want a slice of $150 million Purdue Pharma Canada settlement

Just Posted

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the District of Hope jointly rescinded the evacuation orders and alerts for the 12 properties in Hunter Creek Road and Laidlaw. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
All evacuation orders and alerts lifted for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire

The Fraser River Indigenous Society is selling orange shirts in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Fraser River Indigenous Society Facebook/Special to The News)
Orange shirts for sale for in Maple Ridge for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation Day

Darleen Bernard is running for Mayor of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayoralty candidate favours less density in development

Kalum Teke Dan is an Alberta-born painter who is one of the 16 Indigenous artists involved in the Cedar Sage & Sweergrass exhibit at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. (Kalum Teke Dan Facebook/Special to The News)
Brand new Indigenous artwork comes to the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery