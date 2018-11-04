Josh Boden, left, playing with the BC Lions. (Black Press Media files)

Former BC Lions player facing second-degree murder charge in ex-girlfriend’s death

Josh Boden is charged in connection to Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth’s 2009 death

Former B.C. Lion Josh Boden is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend.

Kimberly Lynn Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009.

This isn’t Boden’s first brush with the law: in 2011, he was convicted on two counts of sexual assault, as well as two other charges of assaulting and obstructing a police officer.

Boden played for the South Surrey White Rock Titans before moving on to the South Surrey Rams (now the Langley Rams).

He was signed by the BC Lions in 2007, before being cut while facing assault charges. Boden was then briefly signed to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2008.

Boden remains in custody before being scheduled to appear at provincial court in Vancouver Monday.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

