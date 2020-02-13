Fort McMurray fire chief Darby Allen speaks to members of the media at a fire station in Fort McMurray, Monday, May 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rachel La Corte

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

A former Alberta fire chief hailed by many as a hero for his role in battling the massive 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray has been accused of sexually harassing a female subordinate during previous jobs in Calgary.

The allegations against Darby Allen date back to 2005 and have not been proven in court.

The woman filed a statement of claim in the Alberta Court of Queen’s bench in 2018 alleging that Allen made sexually charged comments, groped her and became hostile when she made plans with other men.

The claim also alleges the City of Calgary knew Allen was abusing his power and allowed him unfettered authority over the woman, who is several years his junior.

The document says a city investigation ultimately led to Allen being fired.

In a statement of defence filed last May, Allen denied the allegations and said the matter was settled when the woman accepted compensation and signed a release.

The woman told the CBC, which first reported on the lawsuit, that wasn’t the case.

The city said in its statement of defence that the court has no authority to hear the claim and asked that the suit be dismissed with costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

alberta wildfiresFort McMurray

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting
Next story
Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

Just Posted

Pipeline protests stop West Coast Express

No eastbound runs Thursday afternoon: TransLink

Maple Ridge boy on Variety show of Hearts Telethon

Nicolas Schwuchow, 7, appeared on the telethon on Sunday

Wildcat wrestlers claw their way to three zone golds

Teare-Cunningham, Sawada and Tuck claim top spots at North Fraser Zones in Maple Ridge

January home sales surge in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Number of listings hitting the market are slowing down

Ridge Meadows RCMP initiative results in fewer impaired driving deaths

Project Domino Effect performed 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019

VIDEO: Dentists worried about shortage of masks amid coronavirus outbreak

Feds: ‘There are a lot of people wearing masks who don’t need to wear masks’

Fear, boredom and adventure on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

Still another week or more of quarantine on Diamond Princess due to coronavirus outbreak

Surrey council denies motion to delay policing transition and seek First Nations consultation

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke called for suspension of policing transition process, arguing First Nations weren’t consulted

Victim was fatally shot with kids in backseat after party at Langley Chuck E. Cheese

IHIT is asking drivers with dash cam footage to come forward

Valentine’s is the biggest day of the year to sell flowers in B.C.

Men should pre-order ahead of time Valentine’s Day, but they don’t

One day to go: Last-second Valentine’s Day ideas

Some quick, romantic options for the last-minute planner

Man posts 2019 letter resigning from military after latest RCMP enforcement of pipeline order

Daryn Forsyth said he could no longer serve a Crown whose actions he disagreed with

Time is up for downtown Chilliwack’s iconic clock tower

Five Corners landmark to be refurbished over the weekend at the end of its life

CN shuts down eastern rail network, Via service due to anti-pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Most Read