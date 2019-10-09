(File)

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

A civil lawsuit filed earlier this week alleges that a Kelowna RCMP who is also facing a number of misconduct chargers demanded nude photos from a woman.

According to documents obtained by the Kelowna Capital News, a woman has filed a notice of claim naming Brian Matthew Burkett, the B.C. Minister of Justice and the Attorney General of Canada.

Court documents allege that in May 2016, the woman contacted the RCMP non-emergency line for assistance and Burkett took the call. Burkett allegedly requested that the woman provide her private details including her address and cell phone number and then he used that information to sexually harass her.

The lawsuit claims that Burkett repeatedly texted her, requesting that she send him explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia.

“Burkett warned the plaintiff not to tell anyone that he was making the request,” read the court documents.

The document continues by stating that the woman felt powerless and believed that she must comply with the officer’s demands.

“Burkett became annoyed and began insisting that the plaintiff send him sexually explicit photos,” reads the claim.

The lawsuit also states the woman was subjected to inappropriate interrogation by Burkett’s colleagues.

The woman claims the incident caused her several maladies including post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, insomnia, failed relationships and several other forms of trauma.

“The actions of Burkett, the RCMP were reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive and showed a callous disregard for the plaintiff’s rights,” read the court documents.

“Burkett and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment.”

None of the defendants have filed a response to the lawsuit and these allegations have not been proven in civil court.

In July, Burkett was charged with seven counts of breach of trust for incidents alleged to have occurred between October 2015 and August 2016 in or near Kelowna in connection to his duties as an officer.

Burkett left the RCMP in August 2017 after he was suspended with pay due to the allegations.

Burkett’s is expected back in court to face his criminal charges on Oct. 28.

