Excavator takes a dip at Maple Ridge construction site

A News reader sent in a picture of an excavator submerged in water at a Maple Ridge construction site.
The incident was photographed on Tuesday afternoon at Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue, where a Metro Vancouver project is underway.
A new pump station is being built to move wastewater from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to a treatment plan in the Township of Langley.
A storage tank is also under construction, which will temporarily store wastewater to prevent overflows during storms.
Metro Vancouver’s Don Bradley said they are investigating the incident, but noted nothing happened at the project site to cause it.
“Our investigation showed a very high volume of water in the culvert and the ditch upstream of the site coming from Maple Ridge.”
Work began on the project in March 2020, and is expected to finish in summer 2022.
