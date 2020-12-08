Excavator takes a dip at Maple Ridge construction site

An excavator is underwater at the new pump station being built at Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue. (Special to The News) The pump station is being built to help move wastewater from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to a treatment plant in the Township of Langley. (Special to The News)

A News reader sent in a picture of an excavator submerged in water at a Maple Ridge construction site.

The incident was photographed on Tuesday afternoon at Golden Ears Way and 113B Avenue, where a Metro Vancouver project is underway.

READ MORE: Construction underway on new pump station and wastewater storage tank in Maple Ridge

A new pump station is being built to move wastewater from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to a treatment plan in the Township of Langley.

A storage tank is also under construction, which will temporarily store wastewater to prevent overflows during storms.

Metro Vancouver’s Don Bradley said they are investigating the incident, but noted nothing happened at the project site to cause it.

“Our investigation showed a very high volume of water in the culvert and the ditch upstream of the site coming from Maple Ridge.”

Work began on the project in March 2020, and is expected to finish in summer 2022.



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Constructionmaple ridge