EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
From left, Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford Police chief Mike Serr view a flooded Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)From left, Abbotsford MP Ed Fast, mayor Henry Braun and Abbotsford Police chief Mike Serr view a flooded Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)An emergency lane is seen broken on Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A police vehicle drives through a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A police vehicle drives through a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A truck in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A truck in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A propane tank in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A propane tank in the centre median as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A flooded section of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A flooded section of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking west on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Near the No. 3 Road exit as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)A property in Sumas Prairie as seen from Highway 1 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Flowing water, tree branches, a propane tank and more could be seen strewn across Highway 1 through Sumas Prairie on Saturday, five days after provincial authorities shut down the key route through the Valley from Chilliwack to Abbotsford due to flooding caused by torrential rains.

A Black Press Media journalist was escorted through the flooded area by a Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officer on the morning of Nov. 20 for an exclusive tour of the highway between No. 3 and Cole roads.

Approximately five kilometres of the highway is still under water in that section.

There is still no date as to when the section of Highway 1 will reopen.

RELATED: Hwy 7 closured canceled, controlled travel resumes

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
UPDATE: Hwy 7 closured canceled, controlled travel resumes
Next story
Several Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents, panic-buying

Just Posted

Phil and Trina Graham’s dairy farm flooded in Abbotsford. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman raises over $27,000 for dairy farms destroyed in flooding

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captures video of a flooded section of Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
EXCLUSIVE: Ground zero shows flooding of Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley

Toilet paper is still one of the biggest products on the list of panic-buyers. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Several Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents, panic-buying

Pitt Meadows Museum. (The NEWS/files)
Pitt Meadows museum to kick-off Holiday season with tree decoration