An RCAF CF-18 takes off from CFB Bagotville, Que. on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Expect plan to upgrade aging CF-18s next May, defence officials say

Feds plan to invest $3 billion over next decade to keep CF-18s going until new fighter-jets bought

Defence officials say they expect to know next spring what sensor, weapons and defensive upgrades will be needed to ensure the country’s aging CF-18 fighter jets are still able to fly combat missions until they are replaced in 2032.

The Trudeau government plans to invest $3 billion over the next decade to keep the CF-18s as well as a handful of second-hand Australian fighters in the air until a new fighter-jet is purchased.

But auditor general Michael Ferguson found last month that price tag did not include any actual upgrades to the planes’ combat systems, which have not had any significant upgrades since 2008.

READ MORE: Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

Defence officials told a House of Commons committee this afternoon they expect to have an idea by May what kind of combat upgrades will be needed — upgrades analysts expect will cost hundreds of millions, if not billions of dollars.

The officials also blamed a nationwide shortage of pilots for contributing to the air force’s difficulty in finding enough fighter jockeys to fly the CF-18s, which Ferguson also flagged as a major concern.

A number of measures are being explored or implemented to retain experienced pilots, who Ferguson found are leaving faster than they can be replaced.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day
Next story
B.C. Treaty Commission says new deal offers smoother, faster road to treaties

Just Posted

OUTLOOK: Maple Ridge wants to be ready for when the big B-Line begins

Study will try to match land use with transportation

Maple Ridge buses running on Sunday schedule on Xmas Day

And no West Coast Express on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day

LETTER: ‘It’s about saving lives in Pitt Meadows, right?’

‘It’s time that the protectionist firefighters embrace the paramedics.’

Flames beat Sockeyes, lose to Whalers

No-win Knights next on the schedule

Refresher for recreation re-do in Ridge

New council gets update on $49.5 million in projects

Newly discovered cave in B.C. park might be the largest in Canada

The cave was spotted in Wells Gray Provincial Park back in March

DJ sorry after asking first woman to win prestigious Ballon D’Or to twerk

French DJ Martin Solveig had posed the question to Norwegian soccer player Ada Hegerberg

B.C. Treaty Commission says new deal offers smoother, faster road to treaties

Chief commissioner says accord could help produce up to 10 new agreements within the next two years

Expect plan to upgrade aging CF-18s next May, defence officials say

Feds plan to invest $3 billion over next decade to keep CF-18s going until new fighter-jets bought

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

B.C. school locks bathrooms after too many students caught vaping

Seycove Secondary in North Vancouver sent a bulletin out to parents

Former Surrey Hindu priest charged with sexual assault

Rajpal Sharma, 55, is accused in connection with an offence alleged to have been committed in 2015

Canada has ‘high level of confidence’ USMCA will be ratified in U.S.: Morneau

Donald Trump said he planned to give formal notice of his intentions to withdraw from NAFTA, which would give American lawmakers six months to approve the USMCA

Half of Canada’s chinook salmon populations in decline: scientists

Of Canada’s 16 Chinook populations, 13 are declining and eight are endangered

Most Read