Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission firefighters attend a report of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn on Logan Ave. / Kevin Mills Photo

Explosion reported at Diamond Head Motor Inn in Mission

Mission firefighters, RCMP and BC ambulance services on scene

Mission Fire Rescue Services, BC Ambulance Services and Mission RCMP are all on scene last night (July 6) after reports of an explosion at the Diamond Head Motor Inn, located at 32550 Logan Ave., in Mission.

While details are still scarce smoke could be seen rising from the inn when firefighters arrived.

The building was quickly evacuated and there is no information about any injuries at this time.

The fire was quickly contained.

The Record has reached out to Mission Fire Rescue for more details.

More to come.

Mission

 

web

Previous story
Stó:lō Nation set out plan for 3-year project to find unmarked graves at Fraser Valley residential schools
Next story
Maple Ridge senior waits 15 hours with broken hip for ambulance that never came

Just Posted

Aliya Ameeri was last seen at her west Maple Ridge home mid-afternoon Monday. Mounties confirmed Wednesday she had been located. (Special to The News)
UPDATE: Police confirm missing Maple Ridge teen found

Karen Straker has volunteered with the Maple Ridge Historical Society, assisting with the museum’s archives, for the past 10 years. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News) Karen Straker has volunteered with the Maple Ridge Historical Society, assisting with the museum’s archives, for the past 10 years. (Maple Ridge Museum/Special to The News)
Helpers needed for new museum initiatives

Send your letter to the editor in via email to editor@mapleridgenews.com. Include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Affordable housing appears to be an oxymoron

Grant Davey’s mother waited 15 hours for an ambulance that never arrived. (The News/files)
Maple Ridge senior waits 15 hours with broken hip for ambulance that never came