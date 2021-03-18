Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux waits to appear before the Commons finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Extended relief for jobless Canadians to cost Ottawa an extra $5 billion: PBO report

Feds announced last month it would add 12 weeks of eligibility to the $500-a-week Canada Recovery Benefit

Parliament’s budget watchdog says Ottawa’s extension of income support for unemployed workers during the COVID-19 pandemic will tack on more than $5 billion in government spending costs.

The government announced last month it would add 12 weeks of eligibility to the $500-a-week Canada Recovery Benefit in an attempt to get ahead of a looming panic around pandemic relief.

Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux says the move will cost an additional $5.2 billion, nudging the total price of the program to $50 billion.

He also says the government’s three-month extension of aid for parents who must stay home with children because of the virus will add an extra $470 million in spending in the coming fiscal year, boosting total expenditures on the caregiver benefit to $3.3 billion.

Giroux projects a further $235 million will be spent on the $500-per-week sickness benefit after it was expanded to four weeks from two so workers can stay home if they’re feeling ill or have to isolate due to COVID-19.

Labour groups have asked the Liberals to extend benefits until the end of the year, which is how long they believe it might take before the workers in hardest-hit industries get back on the job.

READ MORE: CRA says ‘rare’ error in some tax slips lists repaid CERB as taxable income

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday
Next story
Barring production issues, Canada on track for one vaccine dose per adult by July 1

Just Posted

Moby Amarsi is looking forward to welcoming the movie watching community in Pitt Meadows back to his cinema. (Ronan O’Doherty - The News)
Pitt Meadows movie theatre selling popcorn to help stay afloat

Hollywood 3 owner said he wouldn’t have been able to keep business open without gov subsidies

Ridge Meadows RCMP traffic alert. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Twitter)
UPDATE: Road closures in Maple Ridge after crash leaves hundreds without power

No injuries were reported in the single-vehicle collision

The lawn in Pitt Meadows Shoreline Park is a favourite for humans and pups alike. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Pitt Meadows man upset at upcoming loss of riverside picnic area

Parks director says replanting is part of city’s ten-year plan to better Shoreline Park

Sandra Taylor, right, and staff from the Westgate Flower Garden in Maple Ridge celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge florist releases 150 balloons for St. Patrick’s Day

Green, white, and gold biodegradable balloons flew over Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

West Coast Express is a commuter rail service that runs 68 km between Mission and Vancouver. (Special to The News)
Seven West Coast Express locomotives getting $20 million makeover

Feds, province and TransLink announce funding for public transit initiative Wednesday

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

Police are investigating after human remains were found in Greentree Village Park in Burnaby Thursday, March 18. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Homicide investigators in Burnaby after human remains found ablaze in park

Investigators are trying to identify a body that was part of a ‘suspicious’ grass fire Thursday morning

Harvest Cafe on Mill Street has created a new donut to celebrate the Disney film Flora and Ulysses, which was filmed in part at the Chilliwack eatery. (Submitted photo)
Nutty doughnut at Chilliwack cafe celebrates release of Disney film

Harvest Cafe was used for a set in recently released family film, Flora & Ulysses

Still of suspect in random attack on a dog walker that took place on Jan. 19, 2021. (Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police release footage of alleged suspect after dog walker punched in the face

Police don’t know what motivated the attack on a young woman

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Patrick O’Shea holds up his leprechaun golf head cover during a round of golf at Meadowlands Golf and Country Club on St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: What luck! Leprechaun sighting at Chilliwack golf course on St. Paddy’s Day

It’s ‘expected’ he dress up like a leprechaun each year on St. Patrick’s Day, says Patrick O’Shea

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

A memorial to Hudson Brooks grew quickly outside the South Surrey RCMP detachment following his July 2015 death at the hands of police. (File photo)
IIO says recommendation out of inquest into 2015 Surrey homicide is already ‘current practice’

Proceedings examined officer-involved shooting death of Hudson Brooks

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Most Read