Extradition case delayed for South Surrey fugitive caught in U.S. after year-long manhunt

Extradition proceedings for the man charged with the October 2017 killing of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey have been delayed until next week.

U.S. District Court officials confirmed Wednesday (Feb. 19) that proceedings regarding Brandon Nathan Teixeira – who is in custody in California – are now set for Feb. 27.

Documents in a ‘case status and extradition packet’ obtained by Peace Arch News note an “internal administrative error” at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa led to missing language in documents that had been submitted in support of the extradition request. The paperwork was certified on Feb. 10.

Teixeira – the subject of an extensive manhunt in the Lower Mainland – was arrested at a home in Oroville, Calif. in December, following an anonymous tip to U.S. authorities.

He is charged with first-degree murder, in connection with Khabra’s shooting death, which occurred Oct. 23, 2017 in the 14300-block of Crescent Road. He is also charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, in connection with an incident on that same date, on which U.S. court documents note that a woman described as Khabra’s girlfriend was also shot.

According to the extradition packet, filed Wednesday (Feb. 19), Teixeira is also wanted to stand trial in Canada on several other charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats – sworn in Surrey in September 2016 – as well as attempted murder and aggravated assault, sworn in Port Coquitlam in December 2019.

U.S. District Court documents obtained in December point to revenge and a $160,000 bounty as a motive for Khabra’s death. They also allege that Teixeira did not act alone in planning the killing, and disclose aliases that the accused is alleged to have used leading up to the shooting – including that of Ryan Provencher, who was one of two South Surrey men found dead near Ashcroft last August.

