Face of Surrey RCMP taking run at Surrey South seat for BC Liberals

A well-known public face of the Surrey RCMP is the BC Liberals’ candidate in the upcoming Surrey South byelection.

BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon announced Sgt. Elenore Sturko as the riding’s nominee Thursday (May 5).

“Elenore’s experience working on the front lines of the opioid crisis and tackling issues facing young families in Surrey will be a great asset for our caucus,” Falcon said in a news release.

“From the outset of my BC Liberal leadership, I committed to building a team of highly qualified and talented individuals from a diverse variety of backgrounds. And Elenore is an outstanding example of that.”

Sturko – currently on leave from the force, the release notes – said she threw her name in the hat because she is “tired of the NDP’s failed promises for Surrey residents.”

“From the rising cost of living, to increased crime, to the failure to deliver on needed mental health services, life is worse off in Surrey under the NDP,” she said in the release. “I’m excited to bring fresh ideas and a new perspective to Victoria on behalf of the people of Surrey South.”

The seat was previously held by Stephanie Cadieux, who stepped down at the end of April to become Canada’s first Chief Accessibility Officer.

Dianne Watts, a former Surrey mayor and Conservative MP who took a run at leadership of the provincial Liberals in 2017, voiced support for Sturko to fill the void.

“Elenore brings a unique perspective to politics and to the discussion that needs to occur if we are going to seriously deal with the important issues that face the people of Surrey South and the entire province of BC,” Watts said in Thursday’s release.

“I am proud to endorse her as I strongly believe it is important to ensure there is a pathway into politics for strong and accomplished women.”

Sturko and her wife Melissa live in South Surrey with their three children. Prior to joining the RCMP in 2009, Sturko worked in media production and as a reservist with the Canadian Forces.

She has long been active in initiatives aimed at raising awareness and instilling acceptance of those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“Throughout her career, Elenore has been recognized as a champion of human rights and has been an advisor on matters related to gender, sexual orientation, harassment, equity, and inclusivity,” the release states.

She’s also a “staunch advocate” for affordable housing, mental health and addictions support, it adds.

Sturko joins a list of Surrey Mounties who have crossed over into Surrey politics: Coun. Jack Hundial was a Mountie for 25 years before entering politics; Surrey-Guildford NDP MLA Garry Begg, who defeated Liberal MLA Amrik Virk, also a former Surrey Mountie; and Mike Runte, who ran as an independent in the 1997 federal election in the Surrey Central riding.

