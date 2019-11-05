New facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers were installed at Vancouver International Airport in October 2019. (Vancouver International Airport)

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Passengers in the NEXUS lineup at Vancouver International Airport will now get more than just their retinas scanned.

The Canadian Border Security Agency set up new facial biometric technology kiosks for NEXUS passengers in October, as the first of similar installations at airports across Canada. In a statement, the agency said the new system “better aligns with global trends for border processing.” The facial recognition scans will replace the current retina scans.

Under the new system, NEXUS passengers will head into the kiosk, and then if they have nothing to declare can proceed to the luggage carousel.

Those with something to declare will have verbally declare any goods to an officer in the customs hall.

Passengers who go through the NEXUS kiosk for the first time must carry their passports with them so the kiosk can take a photo for storage and identity verification.

