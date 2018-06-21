Fake cops ‘arrest’ woman, steal $6,000 in latest CRA scam

Vancouver police urge people not take calls from anyone saying they’re from the Canada Revenue Agency

Vancouver police have issued a warning after fraudsters posed as police officers and tried to arrest a woman in yet another Canada Revenue Agency scam.

Police said Thursday the 58-year-old woman received a phone call around the afternoon before from someone claiming to be from the national tax agency.

The caller told her there was a warrant for her arrest related to a balance owed from her taxes, before connecting her to another fraudster who acted as an RCMP officer.

Police said this fake cop was able to manipulate the woman into providing personal information, including her location.

Shortly after, two men wearing what appeared to be RCMP uniforms arrived where the woman was, and handcuffed her and placed her in the backseat of an older-model sedan.

She was persuaded to withdraw $6,000 from a bank near Cambie Street and West King Edward Avenue and was then driven to a Bitcoin machine in Surrey to deposit the funds. The suspects then fled the area without the victim.

“This incident has taken the CRA scam to a new level. Taking physical control of someone like this can be considered kidnapping,” Const. Jason Doucette said. “We are reminding people to hang up on anyone claiming to be from the CRA. If you want to double check, call the agency at a publicly available number.”

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5’11”, with an average build, light brown hair and a full, trimmed beard.

The second man is described as a white man, 25 to 27 years old, with short brown hair and clean shaven.

Police are again reminding people the CRA will not threaten customers with arrest, send the police to collect funds, or accept Bitcoin and gift cards as payment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing Delta man’s body found in Alice Lake
Next story
Dalton seeking Conservative nomination in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Man, woman arrested near Merkley Park in Maple Ridge

Both held in custody for court appearances, police said.

Chris Gill to coach Vancouver NLL team

Hall of fame Burrard hired by Canucks Sports and Entertainment

Dalton seeking Conservative nomination in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Former MLA looks to make jump to federal politics

Khalsa Darbar application to be forwarded to the ALC for place of worship in Pitt Meadows

Council voted unanimously to send application through

School board hosts meeting for prospective trustees

Listening skills, open mind required: board chair Mike Murray.

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Fireworks and fires over a half-metre banned Friday in Kamloops centre

B.C. Wildfire Service banning to category 2 and 3 fires in Kamloops Fire Centre at noon Friday

Rescued Oregon family simply unprepared for adventure, RCMP say

Agencies now helping the group of four get to their destination in Alaska

Large B.C. tree dies after possible poisoning

Police and District investigate after large chestnut tree’s rapid decline

Canucks release 2018-19 season schedule

Vancouver to face Calgary Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 3, for home opener

VIDEO: Luxury Home and Design Show opens with Italian flare

Event set to run Friday to Sunday at BC Place in Vancouver

Small new charge on BC Hydro bills goes toward new crisis fund

The new fund aims to help customers who find themselves in financial emergencies

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

South of the Fraser condo flipping increased as market heated up

Local realtors say investors were re-selling through assignment sales, but the trend may reverse.

Most Read