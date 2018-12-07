Riley Linew, 6, was happy with his Grinch face. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Families come out for Christmas in Pitt Meadows

Community celebration moved indoors this year, crowds approve

Christmas in Pitt Meadows moved indoors this year, and the crowds seemed to appreciate the change.

After years of enduring icy rain, the organizers took the event inside the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre, and a quick poll of some of the many parents chasing their kids around the gym said they appreciated the change.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were there for photos, there were gingerbread cookies being decorated, slapshots being ripped at a hockey station, and Christmas music was sung and played in the background by various entertainers.

Outside, there were was still activity, with hotdogs on the barbecue, fire truck tours and a horse drawn carriage offering rides to families.

 

The Robinson kids Alyse, 4, and busy Charlie, 2, pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Christmas celebrations in Pitt Meadows on Friday evening. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Ukulele players strum out Christmas favourites. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Krishna Mackinnon and two-year-old Isla get their photos taken at the ice castle. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge voters have had their say on how they vote

