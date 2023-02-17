Family dog rescued, suspect arrested after house fire in Coquitlam causes extensive damage

Police believe a fire that caused extensive damage to a Coquitlam home on Thursday night (Feb. 16) was lit intentionally by someone known to the occupants.
While no one was inside the home during the fire, which happened at a residence on Keith Place near Parkland Drive around 11:30 p.m, the family dog was rescued by fire crews and did suffer minor injuries.
The fire also spread to two adjacent properties, causing further damage.
“Intentionally setting a residence on fire shows a complete disregard for the safety of others,” Sgt. Karrie Ellis said in a statement Friday.
“We are happy that no one was seriously injured and that officers were able to make a swift arrest of the suspect.”
Because the person has not been officially charged, their identity has not been made public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.