Family loses everything in overnight Maple Ridge fire

A fire in Whonnock overnight has left a mother and her two children with only the clothes on their backs.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, April 7.

The fire, said assistant fire chief James Clelland took place in the Whonnock area along 104 Avenue, just off of 272 Street.

The mother and her two children survived the fire, according to posts online, but lost everything.

Neighbours were feverishly collecting donations for the family including clothing and shoes.

