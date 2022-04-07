Maple Ridge firefighters were called to an overnight fire in Whonnock. (The News files)

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to an overnight fire in Whonnock. (The News files)

Family loses everything in overnight Maple Ridge fire

Fire took place in Whonnock

A fire in Whonnock overnight has left a mother and her two children with only the clothes on their backs.

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning, April 7.

The fire, said assistant fire chief James Clelland took place in the Whonnock area along 104 Avenue, just off of 272 Street.

The mother and her two children survived the fire, according to posts online, but lost everything.

Neighbours were feverishly collecting donations for the family including clothing and shoes.

• More to come as information becomes available

READ MORE: Fire engulfs house in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Maple Ridge apartment fire leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridge

Previous story
B.C. investing in future of mass timber with 4 new structures, long-term action plan
Next story
Longtime Williams Lake surgeon resigns over Interior Health admin changes

Just Posted

A plane has crashed into Alouette Lake. (The News files)
Plane crash in Maple Ridge at Alouette Lake

Maple Ridge firefighters were called to an overnight fire in Whonnock. (The News files)
Family loses everything in overnight Maple Ridge fire

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Students in Grades 10-12 will need to complete four credits of the current 80 credit requirements for their BC Certificate of Graduation, or the Dogwood Diploma, in Indigenous-focused courses. (Government of British Columbia)
Indigenous-focused grad requirements coming next year for Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows students