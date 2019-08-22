Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Former NDP MP Olivia Chow and Toronto councillor Mike Layton pose with the Jack Layton Statue on the anniversary of his death, in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Jack Layton’s family and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrated the late politician’s life on Thursday, saying they continue to be inspired by his memory.

Layton’s wife Olivia Chow, his son, Mike Layton, and Singh placed flowers at a statue of the former NDP leader to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his death.

Chow says she just returned from a 15-day trip in the Yukon wilderness, similar to one she took with her husband a decade ago where they talked about taking action against climate change.

Mike Layton says he misses his father, who inspired people to do good for others to make the country a better place.

Jack Layton died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 61 shortly after leading his party to historic gains at the federal level when they formed the Official Opposition.

RELATED: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Singh says he remains inspired by Layton and will carry his tradition forward.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. rainbow crosswalk covered in mysterious black substance
Next story
Ski coach Bertrand Charest’s sentence for sexual abuse reduced

Just Posted

Fraser, Pitt river seal hunt proposed in Lower Mainland

First Nations say fishing affected, DFO reviewing

Three Maple Ridge intersections should have easier stopping

New surfacing applied at dangerous corners

Conan turns to the Property Brothers for tips on buying Greenland

Jonathan Scott suggests removing glaciers and mountains to bring in ‘more natural light’

Bypass accident snarls traffic in Maple Ridge

Traffic down to one lane in both directions

Family inspires Maple Ridge man to continue his Ride to Conquer Cancer

In 2016 Dwayne Martin lost four people in his life to the disease

VIDEO: Maple Ridge’s Merlo singing to help the babies

In excess of $200,000 raised for babies during the annual charity event

Forests minister visits B.C. town hit by multiple mill shutdowns

A third of Mackenzie turns out for rally, not much to cheer about

Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

B.C. sockeye returns drop as official calls 2019 ‘extremely challenging’

Federal government says officials are seeing the same thing off Alaska and Washington state

North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

B.C. family stranded in Croatia desperate to come home

Funds being raised to bring back mom and two children

B.C. man on trial for daughters’ murders an intruder broke in

Andrew Berry takes stand in his defense for December 2017 deaths of young daughters

‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

BCTF says class size, composition at the heart of the issue

Province funds new shuttle buses for 13 B.C. senior centres

Activity, socializing helps maintain health, Adrian Dix says

Most Read