Samson and Chelly Wong, parents of Alfred Wong, who was killed Jan. 13, 2018. (Vancouver Police)

Family of innocent boy killed in brazen Vancouver shooting issues plea for information

Alfred Wong, 15, was fatally struck by a stray bullet after his family drove through exchange of gunfire

The family of Coquitlam teen Alfred Wong is urging people to come forward with information into his death, which remains unsolved more than a year-and-a-half since he was killed by a stray bullet in a brazen Vancouver shooting.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that they believe that there are still people with information that could help them find a suspect but have not yet spoken to investigators.

“We are making an appeal to these people to do the right thing and speak with us,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Heard who is heading the investigation into the incident.

“Their information could help form important evidence that will make a significant difference in how this investigation plays out,” he said.

Wong, 15, was in a vehicle with his parents on Jan. 13, when the family found themselves caught in the crossfire of a shooting at East Broadway Avenue and Ontario Street. Wong was hit by a stray bullet, and died in hospital two days later.

Kevin Whiteside, 23, who was known to police and involved in the shooting was also killed. Investigators believe that Whiteside was in the area to allegedly kill 28-year-old Vancouver resident, Matthew Navas-Rivas, who was at the nearby Indochine restaurant with a woman. As the two left the restaurant, another person opened fire.

Navas-Rivas was unharmed that night, however, he was killed in an unrelated incident, months later, on July 15, 2018 in Vancouver. That investigation into his death is ongoing.

Now, police are urging anyone with pertinent information in their probe to come forward so that the Wong family can find a sense of peace.

“We know nothing can be done to bring Alfred back, but we think he deserves justice for his tragic death and we desperately want to know what happened that night,” said mother Chelly Wong.

“We ask for your help in giving closure to our grief. Please help us ensure the person responsible for killing our son is held accountable. We will forever be grateful for your help.”

Anyone who may have information about this murder is asked to contact detectives at 604-717-0515 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

