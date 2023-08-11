Jonathan Young’s rental car was found on fire in the parking lot of Mission’s Junction Mall on July 30, 2023. (RCMP photo)

Family of missing Mission man asks for public help to find him

Jonathan Young was reported missing Aug. 2, with some mystery surrounding his disappearance

The family of a missing Mission man who disappeared under mysterious circumstances is asking for public help to find him. Jonathan Young, 55, hadn’t been seen for several days before he was officially reported missing Aug. 2. Alarm bells went off for police when a car he rented was found on fire in the parking lot of Mission’s Junction Mall on the evening of July 30.

The RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit took conduct of the investigation in its early stages. They’ve not yet determined whether the car fire was intentionally set, or whether it is tied to Young’s disappearance.

“We’re hoping that someone knows where Jonathan is, or has information that could help bring answers to his family,” said Mission RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Harrison Mohr. “We would also be very interested to hear from anyone who saw anything or anyone related to the car fire that happened between the White Spot and the London Drugs in the Junction Mall parking lot around 11:30 pm on the night of Sunday, July 30.”

Young’s family last saw him around two weeks ago, and they say none of his family or friends has heard from him since.

“He is missed and loved by his mother and his siblings, nieces and nephews. We pray that he is safe,” his family said in a statement. “We ask anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, or any information concerning what may have happened to Jonathan, to contact the RCMP immediately. The family is grateful for any assistance that you can provide.”

Young is an Indigenous male, standing five-foot-eight and weighing 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone with info is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

