Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

The family of a woman found murdered in a southwest Vancouver park is making another appeal to the public on the tenth anniversary of her death.

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was 53 years old on April 3, 2009 when she was attacked while jogging along a trail in Pacific Spirit Park, just blocks from her home.

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died.

Her family, including former Vancouver city councillor Peter Ladner, has remained hopeful her killer will be brought to justice.

READ MORE: Family wants answers 9 years after B.C. woman killed

They plan to attend a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey to mark the anniversary.

A release from the RCMP’s major crimes section says the family will speak about the renewal of a $30,000 reward originally posted three years ago for information that could identify the killer.

Over the years, the family has made repeated appeals for information and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team also released a video appealing for tips from anyone who may have been on or near the usually well-travelled trail where Ladner-Beaudry was found.

“There is someone out there who knows about this crime,” said Ladner-Beaudry’s sister Nancy Edmonds on the second anniversary of the slaying.

Police created a list of roughly 300 persons of interest within a year of the murder but no arrests have ever been made.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

Just Posted

Vancouver drag queen to do story time in Maple Ridge

Mina Mercury will be at the launch of Seedibles Café

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

Sunday bus service to Ridge Meadows Hospital lacking

TransLink schedules sessions for input on area transit plan

Looking Back: The days with no doctor

‘Cure-alls that cured nothing.’

Woman sentenced for prison murder in Maple Ridge

Zerbinos had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing mother to death

Who is Batman? Man dressed as superhero in viral B.C. RCMP incident still unknown

A video of Batman asking to assist police in Kelowna has gained a worldwide audience

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

Former Penticton Indian Band Chief among supporters voicing their disappointment

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Gas prices hit $1.61 a litre in Vancouver

Two of B.C.’s major suppliers still under scheduled maintenance

Glow Christmas festival moves to Abbotsford

World’s largest indoor Christmas festival landing in Tradex in December

B.C. riding association leader quits after Trudeau ousts ex-ministers from caucus

Louis De Jaeger of Chilliwack-Hope says prime minister’s values don’t align with his

B.C. anti-harassment campaign says ‘Don’t be a tool’

In honour of BC Construction Month, a new campaign addresses worksite harassment

Most Read