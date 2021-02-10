A GoFundMe for the family of Langley murder victim 22-year-old Arshdeep Singh was a mystery to his parents in India, according to IHIT. (IHIT photo)

Family unaware of GoFundMe for Langley murder victim

IHIT trying to determine if fundraiser was legitimate or a scam

A GoFundMe page set up for the family of Langley murder victim Arshdeep Singh is a mystery to his real family in India, according to IHIT.

“His family, they know nothing about it,” said Sgt. Frank Jang, spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which is looking for Singh’s killer.

On Jan. 26, shots rang out at the corner of 207th Street and 53A Avenue. Langley RCMP arrived to find Singh and another man both shot in a car. The other man, also in his early 20s, was rushed to hospital and is expected to survive.

Singh’s murder was likely a targeted shooting, and he was known to police, said Jang.

In the last week, a GoFundMe campaign appeared on the popular crowdfunding site, ostensibly to support Singh’s family.

But Jang has been in contact with Singh’s immediate relatives, who live in India. His parents had contacted IHIT after seeing the GoFundMe campaign, and said they had no connection to it.

Jang said the family also reached out to the campaign but had not heard back from whoever started it.

The campaign appears to have been removed from GoFundMe as of Wednesday, Feb. 10.

When Jang posted on the IHIT Twitter account about the campaign apparently not being connected to Singh’s family, at least one person responded to insist it was legitimate.

“We’re still trying to get to the bottom of this,” Jang said.

It isn’t definitive that the account was fake, he said.

Singh’s murder was one of several incidents of gunfire around Langley and across the Lower Mainland in recent weeks as the gang war has heated up.

charity

