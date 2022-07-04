The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.

Fatal collision on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Man struck and killed by vehicle after he got out of his sedan following crash

A man was killed in Mission this morning (July 4) after he was struck by a vehicle following a crash on Lougheed Highway.

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours, according to a Mission RCMP email.

The victim had been travelling westbound when his sedan struck the center barrier on the hill up to McLean Street, and ended up in the eastbound lane, Mission RCMP said.

RCMP say he was struck by a westbound vehicle after he had gotten out of his sedan, and died on scene.

They said the driver of the westbound vehicle stayed at the crash site, and is cooperating with the investigation led by Mission RCMP’s Traffic Services Unit and RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

Mission RCMP are asking any witnesses who have not spoken to investigators to call 604-826-7161.

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collisionMission

Previous story
3 feet of rain sets up 4th round of flood misery for Sydney
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman rescued from coyote attack searches for Good Samaritans

Just Posted

Golden Ears Provincial Park (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)
Busy long weekend at Golden Ears and Rolley Lake Provincial Parks

The fatal incident occurred just after 12 a.m., July 4, and led to a full closure of the highway between Nelson Street and Silverdale Avenue for at least five hours.
Fatal collision on Lougheed Highway in Mission

Instead of engaging in a typical scavenger hunt, Ron Paley challenged his granddaughters, Evie and Sophie, to find a few specific creature in his Hammond backyard. Here’s some of what they discovered. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A scavenger hunt, of sorts, in nature

Pitt Meadows council chose this design for a new RCMP detachment. (Special to The News)
LETTER: Why so many windows and no overhangs for West Coast RCMP detachment