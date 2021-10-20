The collision took place between a van and a black semi on Wednesday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Serious crash on Haney Bypass closes both lanes

Collision reported between 227th Street and Burnett

Maple Ridge witnessed a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., a collision was reported on the Haney Bypass between 227th Street and Burnett. Five police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to the incident and discovered a collision between a van and a large black semi.

An air ambulance was called initially, but was later called off. The incident involves a possible fatality.

Traffic has been closed off both ways with a detour available at 227th Street for eastbound traffic. The RCMP is now conducting an investigation into the collision.

  • More to come as information is available.

