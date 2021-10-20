Serious crash on Haney Bypass closes both lanes

Maple Ridge witnessed a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:20 p.m., a collision was reported on the Haney Bypass between 227th Street and Burnett. Five police cars, an ambulance and a fire truck responded to the incident and discovered a collision between a van and a large black semi.

Crash in #MapleRidge on Haney Bypass between 227th Street and Burnett. Both lanes closed. Eastbound traffic detour available at 227th — Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News (@MapleRidgeNews) October 20, 2021

An air ambulance was called initially, but was later called off. The incident involves a possible fatality.

Traffic is closed on the Haney bypass in both directions from Harrison to 227th due to serious motor vehicle incident. Plan alternate route as road closure expected for extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/rR44IhssIA — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) October 20, 2021

Traffic has been closed off both ways with a detour available at 227th Street for eastbound traffic. The RCMP is now conducting an investigation into the collision.

More to come as information is available.

