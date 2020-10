Motorcyclist thrown from bike after colliding with guard rail: witnesss

Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday (Oct. 2). (Shane MacKichan photo)

Police are investigating following a fatal crash on the Golden Ears Bridge Friday (Oct. 2).

It occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. on the 201A Street on-ramp.

According to one man at the scene, a northbound motorcyclist collided with the guard rail and was thrown onto the train tracks below.

More to come…

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

fatal collisionRCMP