A fatal crash has Dewdney Trunk Road closed between 224th and 225th Street on Sunday morning (Oct. 30, 2022) (Special to The News)

Fatal crash shuts down Dewdney Trunk Road

Emergency crews are on scene of a deadly accident in downtown Maple Ridge

A multi-vehicle fatal crash has Dewdney Trunk Road shut down between 224 and 225th Street Sunday morning.

Firefighters and Mounties were on scene of the accident that appeared to involve as a handful or more eastbound vehicles earlier this morning.

Limited information is being offered by police at the moment, beyond to confirm there was a fatality and that police are investigating.

Various vehicles and crash debris are spread out along the roadway, directly in front of the government buildings, including the RCMP, city hall, and library.

The area has been cordoned off with police tape to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic, and motorists are being encouraged to avoid the area.

“Road will be closed to allow police to investigate. Please plan alternate route. No further information at this time,” Ridge Meadows RCMP posted to Facebook.

• More details as they come available

