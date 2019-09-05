Surrey RCMP are on the scene of a fatal collision this morning on 176 Street in South Surrey. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Fatal crash shuts down section of Highway 15 in South Surrey

Two-vehicle collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue

A section of Highway 15 (176 Street) is closed to traffic this morning as Surrey RCMP investigate a fatal crash in South Surrey.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed a two-vehicle collision occurred at around 6:50 a.m. at 176 Street and 40 Avenue, and said police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

A release issued by Surrey RCMP Thursday morning confirmed one driver died in the crash, while the driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined period of time as officers continue their investigation. A road closure is in effect for 176 Street between the intersection of Highway 10 and 32 Avenue, and on 40 Avenue between 168 Street and 176 Street, the release states.

The investigation into the collision is in its early stages, but impairment from alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who observed the collision or those who have dash cam video of the incident to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Previous story
VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Letter: Implement a parking permit system

Could raise money for Maple Ridge, reduce congestion

Maple Ridge river group celebrates 40 years

Special Rivers Day event for the occasion

New exhibit ‘localizes’ history of Métis in B.C.

Forget-Me-Not, Métis Rose: The Far West exhibit will open this weekend at The ACT Art Gallery

Community helps to name new community services building

94 units of affordable housing in Maple Ridge

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Fatal crash shuts down South Surrey thoroughfare

Two-vehicle collision at 176 Street and 40 Avenue

Transportation minister outlines ‘widespread concerns’ about ride-hailing in B.C.

Claire Trevena took issue with fleet size caps and congestion

Public should stay away from target of latest Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Police say man shot in Fraser Heights this week poses ‘a risk to public safety’

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

151st Cowichan Exhibition includes new category: best home-grown pot

Fair officials believe the Cowichan cannabis category is the first of its kind in Canada

Canadian couples trapped in Bahamas during Hurricane Dorian are safe: daughter

70-year-olds Sharyn Laughlin and Denis Dudley are expected to be evacuated via helicopter later today

B.C. conference looks at how First Nations can be involved in cannabis industry

Some First Nations are dead set against it, while some see economic growth opportunities

$8.87 million for mental health programs, resources in B.C. schools

Provincial funding available to all 60 B.C. school districts

Most Read