Image: Facebook

Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Highway 5 was closed in both directions Sunday evening after a body was found on the highway

Highway 5 was closed south of Kamloops for six hours Sunday evening after RCMP discovered a body on the side of the highway.

On Jan. 7, 2018 at 9:06 p.m., a call came in to 911 that there was a body in the southbound lane of Hwy. 5 near the Hwy. 1 junction.

“Police and emergency services attended and located a 21-year-old male who was deceased, lying on the highway,” said Staff Sgt. Edward Preto.

“The victim is not a Kamloops resident. It appears that he was struck by a vehicle and that vehicle did not remain at scene.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8277.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former hostage Joshua Boyle appears in court
Next story
VIDEO: Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

Just Posted

Letter: Thanks to Maple Ridge fire department ‘for bailing Pitt out’

We weren”t able to provide a sevice capable of saving an icon in Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Vehicle crashes into Maple Ridge restaurant

A vehicle has crashed into Ricky’s Country Restaurant along Lougheed Highway

Indepth exhibition features Maple Ridge artist Roger Luko

This is the first indepth presentation of Luko’s work in 14 years

Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

RCMP close off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street after Saturday night shooting

Why not start new year in Kenya

Journey,to stay in a remote village, volunteering to help program for school children.

I, Daniel Blake to be screened in Maple Ridge

Award winning movie tells the story about one man’s fight to get social assistance in England

Former hostage Joshua Boyle appears in court

Boyle is facing 15 charges, including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious thing

Fatal hit and run closes Highway 5

Highway 5 was closed in both directions Sunday evening after a body was found on the highway

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Pedestrian seriously injured after Vancouver Police car collision

Police watchdog is investigating the incident

VIDEO: Investigation launched after Richmond industrial death

Worker died at Richmond Plywood Saturday

VIDEO: Shots fired in Burnaby

RCMP investigating after casings found in Edmonds-area roadway

Most Read