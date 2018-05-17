Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

The rider of a motorcycle who lost control and slammed into an oncoming vehicle near Kamloops, has died.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says rural Kamloops RCMP were called to a section of Highway 5A near Campbell Creek Road about 4:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

According to witnesses, the rider of a northbound motorcycle lost control, crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming car.

“The 63-year-old man from Kamloops succumbed to his injuries en route to the hospital,” stated Shelkie.

The highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews were on scene.

The road finally opened to alternating lanes about 10 p.m.

The BC Corners service is investigating.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Markle’s father will not attend her wedding
Next story
Maple Ridge issues flood advisory notices to Hammond homes

Just Posted

Helping homeless youth a passion for Citizen of the Year

Teesha Sharma’s goal is to open up a youth safe house in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows mayor announces he will run again

Becker running on taxes, transportation and transparency platform

Maple Ridge issues flood advisory notices to Hammond homes

Residents told how to prepare for high water, sand bags offered

Katzie put out the call for help as river rises

Working with Pitt Meadows, sandbagging underway in case Fraser River floods

Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Campground expected to be full by Friday

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

5 to start your day

A coyote is euthanized after a child attacked in Burnaby, B.C. not happy with Ottawa and more

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Most Read