A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Fatal shooting in Abbotsford home

Homicide team investigating after 41-year-old man killed

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is in Abbotsford following the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Monday night (March 21).

The incident took place at about 9:50 p.m. at a residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street, a residential area near Robert Bateman Secondary School and McKee Park.

An Abbotsford Police press release said that, when first responders arrived on scene, lifesaving medical intervention was performed on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, and no suspects have been identified or arrested. Police say there is “no information to suggest the public is at risk.”

The case is now being transitioned to IHIT by the Abbotsford Police major crime unit.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or with dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to call the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…

abbotsfordHomicide

 

A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A residence in the 3500 block of Latimer Street in Abbotsford was behind police tape on Tuesday morning (March 22) after a fatal shooting inside the home on Monday night. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
RCMP lay homicide charges in Lillooet murder investigation
Next story
Owner of Yarrow’s only gift store says goodbye as she prepares to close shop permanently

Just Posted

The U18 Ridge Meadows Rustlers swept Semiahmoo in the playoffs to go onto final four where they went 2-0-1 to win the playoffs banner, and move onto the provincials that are being played until Wednesday, March 23. (Special to The News)
U-18 Rustlers going for gold in Surrey

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wants politicians to work for all residents, not just wealthy

Do you know these people? This picture was on a memory card discovered in a pocket of a donated graduation dress. (Special to The News)
Memory cards with family photos found in pockets of donated grad dress in Maple Ridge

The Maple Ridge fire department started their investigation Friday morning into a house fire along 228 Street Thursday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge fire not considered suspicious