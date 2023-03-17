(File photo)

(File photo)

Fatal shooting in Prince George, B.C., as RCMP respond to distraught man

IIO called in after highway mental health incident ended with man dead

A distraught man has been shot and killed during a confrontation with police in Prince George, B.C.

A statement from RCMP says the force has notified the independent B.C. office that investigates all cases of police-involved death or serious injury.

Staff Sgt. Kris Clark says officers were called to Highway 97 just south of Prince George on Thursday because the man was in his vehicle and having a mental health crisis.

The statement says the scene was contained and traffic on the highway had been stopped when the man left his vehicle, prompting an “interaction” with police that ended with the fatal shooting.

The highway remained closed through the night but the DriveBC website says it is expected to reopen by mid-morning.

RCMP say they will have no further comment while the shooting is under investigation by the Independent Investigations Office.

RELATED: IIO head talks about investigation into fatal police shooting in Campbell River

RELATED: Report finds RCMP actions ‘unreasonable’ in 2019 fatal B.C. police shooting

police shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province steps in after Maple Ridge strata implements age restrictions on expecting Maple Ridge couple
Next story
Vancouver mayor says foreign meddling ‘insinuations’ are because he’s not Causasian

Just Posted

Rob Williams will be coaching the Team BC U17 boys box lacrosse team for the 2023 season. (The News files)
Maple Ridge coaches named to Team BC for box lacrosse

Amanda Hall took a shot recently at Alouette Lake, now that Golden Ears Provincial Park is open again to visitor. “I love to go here to think and relax. Rain or shine, winter or summer!” said Hall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Perfect spot for rest and reflection

The Ridge Meadows Flames are heading to the PJHL finals after only losing one game in their playoff run so far. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames sweep Chilliwack and advance to finals

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Pop-up banner image