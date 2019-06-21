VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

One Reconciliation Pole and two Welcome Figures were unveiled during a ceremony in honour of truth and reconciliation on National Peoples Indigenous Day at the Vancouver School District in Vancouver on Friday, June 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

A father and son carving team unveiled their 13-metre reconciliation pole on Friday outside the Vancouver School District’s Education Centre to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

James Harry says it was empowering to design the pole with his dad, Xwalacktun.

He says the woven pattern carved into the cedar represents the strengthening of connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

The event was one of many held across Canada, including a sunrise ceremony in Toronto, another totem pole unveiling in Whitehorse, and the renaming of a street in Montreal.

Vancouver Granville MP Jody Wilson-Raybould attended the Vancouver event, where young students sang and drummed and local First Nations members performed ceremonies.

READ MORE: Billboard along B.C.’s Highway of Tears honours missing and murdered Indigenous women

The school district says the reconciliation pole and two smaller welcome figures, one male and one female, are carved out of centuries-old cedar logs and represent a national first for an educational institution.

Musqueam Nation Coun. Morgan Guerin says National Indigenous Peoples Day has been a long time coming and it helps to restore pride for First Nations that will never be marred again.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada and U.S. to add preclearance options for land, sea, rail travellers
Next story
Airplane crash-lands in field near Lower Mainland airport

Just Posted

UPDATE: Maple Ridge man’s kidney donation a success

Both Geoff Dunsire and donor Debi Pearce doing well

Initiative provides mental health for younger kids

Youth Wellness Centre has a new temporary home

On to Prague with Junior Team Canada

Ball hockey players from Ridge Meadows association

Mission Thrift Store turns 20 in Maple Ridge

$6,000 in cash and a Cloisonné vase two of the interesting finds over the past two decades

Maple Ridge MP, political opponents spout about pipeline expansion

Too slow for Conservative, step backward says Green

WATCH: Chinook go free at the ARMS Father’s Day Fish Release

The annual release has been taking place for about 20 years

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

Airplane crash-lands in field near Lower Mainland airport

The student and instructor on board walked away from the damaged plane uninjured

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of fatal Deltaport Way crash

One man was killed in a fiery crash involving two semi-trailers on Thursday, June 13

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Most Read