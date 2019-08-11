Fears grow for Maple Ridge resident missing since July 12

Cody (Elle) Smith has been missing since July 12. (Contributed)

Family says Cody (Elle) Smith has gone missing before, but this time it’s different

The family of a missing Maple Ridge resident is growing increasingly concerned as the one-month-mark of their disappearance approaches.

Ridge Meadows RCMP and Maple Ridge Search and Rescue are now searching the area north of the Rockridge Community, said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the RCMP.

She said that MRSAR have gone out on at least two occasions looking for Smith.

A press release on the Ridge Meadows RCMP website says Search and Rescue have already undergone an “extensive” search of the Malcolm Knapp Research Forest but was not able to locate the missing person.

Percival said RMSAR was planning to head out Aug. 11 to continue their search.

“The area is very large,” said Percival.

“We’ve had members in the forest for hours on end conducting searches too,” said Percival as the RCMP followed up on leads of where Smith might be living.

“It’s a pretty big concern for us,” she said.

Police believe Cody (Elle) Smith, 32, travelled to Maple Ridge from Vancouver’s downtown Eastside on July 12 and was last seen on the 741 Anderson Creek bus to Silver Valley that left just before 3 p.m. from the Haney Place bus loop.

Smith’s sister Brittany Grace said her family is very concerned for Smith’s well-being and health.

She said, in a Facebook message to The News, that Smith has gone missing before but that this time it is different.

Smith, she explained, has severe autism and is also extremely malnourished.

Because of this, she said, Smith looked very weak and lethargic on July 12.

Smith has been known to camp in the woods in the Silver Valley Area.

Grace says Smith often goes into the woods off trails to camp in tents, but that the tents have been known to be covered in trees and brush making them hard to be seen

Grace says Smith often wears masks and “exotic” clothing.

“(Smith) would be a type of person you would notice,” she said.

Smith’s bank account, phone and Compass card have not been touched since July 12, said Grace.

Smith is described as having blue eyes with dark brown, shoulder-length hair. Smith, who also identifies as Elle, is 5’11” tall and 150 pounds, with a slim build and a light-skinned, fair complexion.

Police are hoping to speak with any transit users or residents who may have seen Smith on July 12.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251, or call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca. File # 2019-17573.

