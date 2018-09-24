Features finalized for Maple Ridge’s new hall

Albion community centre should be finished in just more than a year from now. (Contributed)

The final shape and design of the Albion Community Centre that’s being built on 104th Avenue and 240th Street, in tandem with the new c’usqunela elementary, has been decided.

The $10-million Albion Community Centre will include a 300-person grand hall that opens up into an outdoor amphitheatre, using the natural topography in the area.

The building will also include capacity to have a community theatre and include a semi-commercial kitchen for use for catering and teaching purposes. Shared parking with the school will increase capacity for special events.

More features also include a space for a private daycare operator and three multi-purpose rooms that also open on to the exterior. Natural landscaping and an entrance hall that creates a “social heart” of the building are also features.

Construction is expected to start early next year on both the hall and the school with completion expected by the end of 2019.

“To see these plans, and to be on the verge of starting construction, is one of the most important pieces of work this council has accomplished. This new facility will bring life to a shared vision in creating the social heart for Albion,” Mayor Nicole Read said in a release on Monday.

Recently, the city received a $21,000 grant to study energy-saving features for the building.

“The design blends the needs expressed by the neighbourhood and community user groups with the outstanding natural setting of this site. The proposed design incorporates solar panels, a partial green roof and other technologies to create a community hub designed to embrace sustainable building principles and to deliver lower annual operating costs for energy use,” said Justin Dyck, with CHP Architects.

The city has hired a construction manager to prepare cost estimates and a plan for the facility.