The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

Women who worked for the RCMP in non-policing roles can now claim up to $222,000 each if the experienced gender or sexual orientation based harassment or discrimination at work, the Federal Court ruled Wednesday.

The settlement, which is the second in recent years, will cover women who worked or volunteered for the RCMP between 1974 and 2019.

The class-action, which was certified on July 5, includes a confidential independent claims process led by female assessors. Claimants are eligible for anywhere from $10,000 to $220,000 for harassment suffered between Sept. 16, 1974 to July 5, 2019.

More to come.

class-action lawsuitRCMPRCMP harassment lawsuit

