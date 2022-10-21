Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. The federal government says measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada are now in effect. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister

Accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament

Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.

“Canada’s national handgun freeze takes effect today!” Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino wrote on Twitter. “It is now illegal to buy, sell or transfer a handgun anywhere in Canada.”

In May, the Liberals announced a plan to implement a freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns in order to help quell firearm-related violence.

At the time, Mendicino tabled regulatory amendments in both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mendicino were expected to hold a news conference in the Vancouver area later Friday to discuss the move.

However, accompanying legislative measures have yet to be approved by Parliament.

The legislation would allow elite sport shooters to continue to buy handguns — an exemption some want expanded to include a wider range of recreational shooters.

Justice Minister David Lametti at a separate event in Montreal also confirmed the regulations had come into effect while criticizing any effort to ease the freeze.

“It is worrisome and even shocking to see an attempt of reducing the extent of this bill and giving more space to handguns,” Lametti said in French.

“We are here exactly to reduce the number of handguns in our streets.”

RELATED: New handgun restrictions expected in federal firearm-control bill today

RELATED: Feds stop short of mandatory national crime gun tracing, citing provincial control

Federal Politicsgun lawsguns

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pitt Meadows trustee becomes youngest official in 2022 elections
Next story
Archaeology crews unearth fire pit, roasting pit at Williams Lake mall excavation site

Just Posted

Former city of Anita Place Tent City was closed and the site has been turned into a park. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident wary of politicians taking credit for homeless camp closure

Hudson Campbell and Katie Sullivan were elected as the two school board trustees for Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows trustee becomes youngest official in 2022 elections

Halloween Days will provide opportunities to donate to the October food drive that Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association does each year. (Downtown Maple Ridge BIA/The News)
Downtown Maple Ridge BIA hosts multi-day Halloween celebration

Haley Dustan, left, and her mother Liz. (Special to The News)
Blood drive for Maple Ridge cancer patient