Federal funding could finance Alouette fishway

Funds should be available to construct a fishway allowing salmon to return to Alouette Lake. (Contributed)

When the federal fisheries minister came to Maple Ridge to announce funds for aquatic species at risk last week, there was immediately hope with local conservation groups he would be announcing a much-coveted fish ladder.

But on Feb. 14, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Jonathan Wilkinson came to the Bell-Irving Hatchery on 256th Street with a more general announcement – a new $55 million fund for the recovery of aquatic species at risk. The Canada Nature Fund for Aquatic Species at Risk will dole out an average of $11 million per year for five years. The Fraser watershed is listed as one of the priority watersheds across Canada.

A sockeye salmon run into the Alouette Lake was blocked by a BC Hydro dam in 1925. It was constructed as part of the Stave Falls Dam and Powerhouse.

For almost a decade, the Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) has been asking for a fishway, to allow spawning salmon to return to Alouette Lake. A study by Peter Ward and Associates in 2010 estimated it would cost $2.8 million to build it beside the spillway and get to the top of the 16-metre dam.

Cheryl Ashlie, ARMS president, said there could be many ways for her organization to use the new funding, but the fish passage remains ARMS primary goal. And, she said, it seems to fit within the general scope of recovery for aquatic species at risk.

She said there was an earlier funding announcement ARMS hoped could be a source of funds, but details have not been forthcoming.

“There should be two pots of money we could tap into,” she said.

Ashlie is more encouraged by the increasing number of people and agencies getting behind the fish ladder project, or in the conversation. The City of Maple Ridge, Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations, BC Hydro and Fisheries and Oceans are all involved, she said.

“I am feeling more optimistic than I’ve ever felt about it,” she said. “There seems to be more acceptance.

“So many voices are coming to the table, really wanting this to be done, sooner than later.”

The key, she said, will be showing that creating the fish passage will create a strong run – with many fish returning to spawn.

The challenge, she said, will be the run’s “interface with hydro.”

That work aside, it’s good to know the financial means to do the work appears to be available.

“I will take any announcement of money, and of working with us, as good news.”

Ross Davies of the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society said any education component for the funding would fit well with the work KEEPS is doing. He is the education coordinator for KEEPS, and said the society brought approximately 5,500 students through the Bell-Irving Hatchery or other stewardship activities. It generally offers education to 5,000-plus students per year.

He said population studies or studying off-channel habitat are other areas where KEEPS would get involved. The hatchery has been releasing coho and chum salmon around the Lower Mainland, and he said coho salmon are “the Rodney Dangerfield of all fish,” meaning of course that they “get no respect.”

But he said the hardy coho can be found spawning in ditches or in “the pond behind the mall.”

“Places you can’t believe you would find them,” he said. “You don’t have to go to the Adams River to see salmon spawning – they’re right here.”

Davies said KEEPS will look at how the new funding fights with the organization’s activities.