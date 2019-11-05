A solitary confinement cell is shown in a handout photo from the Office of the Correctional Investigator. The federal government is introducing legislation that would limit how long prison inmates can be kept in solitary confinement. (Office of the Correctional Investigator)

Federal government seeks high court appeal of solitary confinement decision

B.C. court ruling ordering an end to indefinite, prolonged solitary confinement

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association says it’s preparing for a possible high court legal battle with the federal government over solitary confinement for inmates in Canada.

The civil liberties association and the John Howard Society say they have served notice to be included in a potential Supreme Court of Canada appeal of a recent B.C. court ruling ordering an end to indefinite, prolonged solitary confinement.

Civil liberties staff counsel Jessica Magonet says the Attorney General of Canada has applied to the Supreme Court of Canada to appeal last June’s B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that laws permitting indefinite solitary confinement are unconstitutional.

She says if the Supreme Court of Canada decides to hear the appeal, the rights groups have launched a cross-appeal process in an effort to ensure the rights of prisoners are protected.

Magonet says Parliament passed legislation to replace Canada’s solitary confinement regime last June, but prolonged confinement periods remain under certain circumstances.

ALSO READ: B.C. court gives federal government more time to fix solitary confinement

She says the civil liberties association is seeking to have a hard number placed on the number of days an inmate can spend in solitary confinement and recognition of equality rights for Indigenous, mentally ill or disabled inmates.

The federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Just Posted

Family of Maple Ridge police shooting victim calls for coroner’s inquest

Man killed by RCMP during mental health call

Development would bring 350 units to Pitt Meadows

Proposal at the corner of Lougheed and Harris

There’s now a place to take your old clothes

Two locations in Maple Ridge part of program

UNTRENDING: Taking a rest from tech fatigue

Give yourself permission to unplug recommends a Maple Ridge News columnist

Letter: Wake up world, scientists not wrong

Momentous change started by small groups

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

2 B.C. teachers slapped with suspensions for test leak

Students prepared using secure exams for provincial testing

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Surrey councillor says decision to ban sleeping in RVs on streets ‘mean-spirited’

Locke calls move ‘unnecessary,’ Elford says his support was about ‘keeping the citizens of Surrey safer’

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program

Shirts, sheets, and even shoes now accepted at Lower Mainland Return-It Depots

Most Read