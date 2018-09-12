The eye of Hurricane Florence is seen from the International Space Station. (Alexander Gerst/NASA)

Federal government warning Canadians to avoid travel to areas bracing for storms

Governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have issued mandatory evacuation orders

The federal government is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to a stretch of the U.S. East Coast that is expected to be hammered by hurricane Florence.

Global Affairs Canada issued a statement today saying the areas to be avoided extend from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border, including Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound.

The governors of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have already issued mandatory evacuation orders for many coastal counties.

READ MORE: Hurricane Florence could hit East Coast states hard

As well, Global Affairs says Canadians should avoid travelling to parts of the Caribbean, including Dominica, Guadeloupe and Martinique, because tropical storm Isaac is headed in that direction.

On the other side of the world, super typhoon Mangkhut is bearing down on parts of southeast Asia, and Global Affairs is warning Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the Babuyan Islands in the Philippines.

Federal officials are asking Canadians in the affected areas to sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, which will allow the Canadian government to reach them in case of an emergency.

The Canadian Press

