FILE. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Federal prosecutors receive new guideline for minor drug offences

Guideline directs prosecutors to focus upon the most serious cases raising public safety concerns

Federal prosecutors are being instructed to criminally prosecute only the most serious drug possession offences and to find alternatives outside the criminal justice system for the rest.

The directive is contained in a new guideline issued by the director of public prosecutions, Kathleen Roussel.

“The approach set out in this guideline directs prosecutors to focus upon the most serious cases raising public safety concerns for prosecution and to otherwise pursue suitable alternative measures and diversion from the criminal justice system for simple possession cases,” it states.

In all instances, the guideline says alternatives to prosecution should be considered if the possession offence involves a person enrolled in a drug treatment court program or an addiction treatment program supervised by a health professional.

The same applies in cases that involve a violation of bail conditions and can be addressed adequately by a judicial referral hearing, as well as cases where the offender’s conduct can be dealt with by an approved alternative measure, including Indigenous and non-Indigenous “restorative justice” responses.

The guideline says criminal prosecution for possession of a controlled substance “should generally be reserved for the most serious manifestations of the offence.” It says cases would be considered serious if a person caught in possession of an illegal drug was engaged in conduct that could endanger the health or safety of others.

READ MORE: B.C. premier asks Trudeau to decriminalize illicit drug possession as deaths climb

READ MORE: ‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit substances

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Criminal JusticeDrugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge’s alleged blue fentanyl dealer back in court
Next story
CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

Just Posted

Eight rats for adoption at Maple Ridge branch of BC SPCA

Referred to as ‘pocket dogs’ because they are smart, loving, and affectionate

Maple Ridge’s alleged blue fentanyl dealer back in court

Harmes has bail hearing scheduled for Sept. 8

Disrepair of boat launch poses risk, says user

Deteriorating dock and lack of monitoring of Grant Narrows and Pitt Lake potentially dangerous: Boater

Education Foundation needs board support: Rempel

Donors to scholarship in Jassi Sidhu’s memory hit barriers

Maple Ridge mother wants province to hold spots for students in choice programs

Katie Clunn started a petition for families wishing to home school children during COVID pandemic

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Early-morning fire rips through townhouse complex in Mission

Several suites damaged, Mission firefighters still on scene

Motte tallies 2 as Canucks rally for 4-3 NHL playoff win over Blues

Vancouver takes 3-2 series lead over St. Louis

WARNING: Is that puppy really up for adoption?

Langley RCMP report of two recent scams involving the purchase of dogs off the internet

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

RCMP eye two suspects in alleged arson targeting Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief’s cabin

Structure, material destroyed in fire from the weekend, Gidimt’en Clan calls it a ‘hate crime’

Most Read