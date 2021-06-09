Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

The federal government is set to announce today that fully vaccinated Canadian travellers will no longer need to spend 14 days in quarantine upon arriving home.

A federal source familiar with the policy says the change will go into effect in early July.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss a policy decision that has yet to be made public.

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Affected travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Canada, and remain in isolation until the test comes back negative.

The government will also eliminate the need for fully vaccinated Canadian air travellers to spend three days quarantining in an authorized hotel upon arriving in the country.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCoronavirus

Previous story
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

Just Posted

Katzie Chief Grace George has accused Maple Ridge council of failing to consult with her council. (The News files)
Katzie First Nation accuses Maple Ridge of bad faith engagement

City says it will not be consulting with Katzie about controversial riverfront subdivision

Before propane, many people used charcoal briquettes in their barbecues. Chef Dez recommends lump charcoal, a different product that enhances what’s being cooked. (Black Press Media files)
ON COOKING: Chef Dez says don’t lump all barbecue fuels in the same category

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows barbecues would benefit from use of lump charcoal

A truck rolled over in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett - The News)
Truck rolls over in Pitt Meadows

Fire crews are blocking lanes in the Kennedy Road and Lougheed Highway area

Katrina HaintZ and her daughter Marquesis post up the messages from students and staff at Eric Langton elementary. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge students, staff post messages about residential schools

Eric Langton students honour victims with visual display at school

Digging up an overgrown bamboo patch is no easy feat. (Special to The News)
Beware letting bamboo be

Seasoned Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows landscaper warns would be planters about invasive species

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

No winner was declared in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
No winner in Tuesday’s $70-million Lotto Max jackpot

28 of the 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Feds to lift 14-day quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

It will apply to Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)
Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Gerald Cooper, 46, is charged with five counts of attempted murder

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Most Read