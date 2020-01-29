Feed BC tries to get more local food into B.C hospitals

Fraser Health joins program promoting local produce

More B.C. food will be served at Fraser Health hospitals with the launch of the Feed BC program in the region.

Already 15 to 25 per cent of food used in B.C. hospitals, is locally produced, but that number is expected to grow as Feed BC rolls out to B.C. health authorities.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said Wednesday that following a pilot program last year in Pentiction involving universities, food distributors and producers, Feed BC was set out to encourage more local food in B.C. hospitals.

Health authorities will be making pro-active choices to buy B.C. products “and they will be tracking those,” Popham said.

“Everybody across the province is excited about this initiative,” she said. Such a program could also prompt businesses to create tailor-made products for the health-care system.

Feed BC is a voluntary program, Popham acknowledged, but there’s a lot of enthusiasm to use local food.

“We can’t enforce it by law, they (health authorities) have to do it. So we just try and work … how do we make it easier for you to make the choice.

“And because they are so enthusiastic themselves, as soon as we remove the barriers, it seems to be an automatic choice they’re making,” Popham added.

Through Feed BC, the ministry is providing information and guidance, food-safety training, new technology and business advice to help local growers and food processors sell their food to B.C. hospitals.

So far, more than 200 B.C. food and agriculture businesses have taken part in the training offered, building their capacity to sell to public facilities.

Read more: Push for fresh, local hospital food across Canada over ‘pitiful’ alternatives

During the pilot project in Penticton, hospitals there switched from imported to B.C. produced eggs.

Fraser Health already uses B.C. products, they’ll just be using more.

“It’s kind of perfect timing for something like this because there is consumer demand. Families feel better when they think about their loved ones eating B.C. food,” Popham said.

Read more: Fraser Health home support will soon be provided in-house

But it’s important to track the increased consumption, she added.

Using local food helps provide stability to local growers, added Bob D’Eith, MP for Maple Ridge-Mission, during a lunch at Baillie House at Ridge Meadows Hospital, featuring all local food. On the menu was chunky Moroccan soup, made in the hospital kitchen, rotini and meat sauce also made in the kitchen, along with B.C. lettuce and blueberry cake.

“B.C. food is better. Our farming practices, we know what they are,” said D’Eith.

Providing more B.C. food to patients and residents in the Fraser Health system brings the community together, said Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare in a news release.

Interior Health first adopted the Feed BC program in 2019 and received help to increase purchase of local food.

Health authorities are already using B.C. fruit, vegetables and local baked goods.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: GoFundMe started for soccer player whose body was discovered in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

Just Posted

Feed BC tries to get more local food into B.C hospitals

Fraser Health joins program promoting local produce

UPDATE: GoFundMe started for soccer player whose body was discovered in Maple Ridge

Celebration of Life for Edi Bogere-Nyigwo to take place Feb. 8

Search and rescue needs more help to find those lost in the wilderness

Maple Ridge-based group holding two more info sessions

Fire contained in Albion garage

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue responded at 6:30 p.m.

Maple Ridge councillor runs afoul of Coastal GasLink protester

Northern pipeline not a Maple Ridge issue, insists Coun. Gordy Robson

VIDEO: Chinese Canadians warn against a repeat of the racism they faced during SARS

The new form of coronavirus has sickened nearly 6,000 people and killed 132 in China

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

B.C. introduces new complaint process in bid to increase trust in ICBC

David Eby says a lot of British Columbians just don’t trust the auto insurer

John Horgan calls for end to ‘high-grading’ B.C. forests

Premier speaks to resource industry forum in Prince George

PHOTOS: Truck outside Victoria gets partially stuck in sinkhole

Municipal crews have since repaired water main and patched up hole

Two arrested north of Williams Lake after police warn residents to stay inside

Officers had also warned drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Fraser Valley homeless advocate killed by RCMP leaves behind complicated legacy

Barry Shantz was shot by Lytton police officers after six-hour standoff on Jan. 13

Most Read