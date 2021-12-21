A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government intends to ban plastic straws, bags in Canada by end of 2022

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout to be eliminated entirely.

It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam takeout containers in Canada.

The federal government is publishing the draft regulations that will ban the manufacture, import and sale of six single-use plastic items that are difficult to recycle and have more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout containers will be eliminated entirely.

Some plastic straws will be allowed in order to accommodate people with disabilities and others who need them for medical reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more than 18 months ago that some harmful single-use plastics would be eliminated by this year but the pandemic delayed an assessment on which ones to target.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the process for the draft and final regulations should allow the ban to take effect by the end of next year.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. moves to ban some single-use plastic bags, products province-wide

Plastic Bag Ban

Previous story
All of B.C. likely to see a white Christmas this year, expert predicts
Next story
VIDEO: Shock and grief after husband is charged in death of missing Langley woman

Just Posted

Year after year, Margaret Boe has appreciated the Christmas display at Valley Fair Mall. This is the first time she’s speaking up and saying ‘thanks.’ (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
LETTER: Grateful for mall’s nativity scene

Pitt Meadows could get a celebratory event or it could be something such as street banners, painted crosswalks, or educational workshops. (Black Press Media file)
Pitt Meadows to recognize Pride, undertake annual awareness initiative

The Ridge Meadows Flames hosted Salvation Army Night on Friday, offering free entry with the donation of a new toy, and the Junior Bs collected a lot for the Adopt-A-Family program through Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)
Flames collect toys for Ridge Meadows Sally Ann

The Jim’s Pizza facade improvement was one example city council looked at, with painting, signage, a new awning and planter boxes. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge will keep funding facade improvements