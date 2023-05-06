The female was pronounced dead at the scene. (File Photo: Shane MacKichan)

The female was pronounced dead at the scene. (File Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Female pedestrian dead after Friday evening collision in Surrey

The incident occurred in the 103A block of Scott Road

A female pedestrian is dead after she was hit by a car on Scott Road when police say she was attempting to cross between intersections Friday (May 5).

Surrey Mounties say that around 10:45 p.m. the car, a 2006 Chrysler 300, was travelling south on Scott Road when it struck the female. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver is cooperating with police and remained at the scene. Police do not believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area of 103A Avenue and Scott Road between 10:40 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


