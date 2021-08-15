Ferrari riddled with bullets, man injured after shooting in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on the 10100-block of 152 Street. (Shane MacKichan photos)
A man is injured after he was shot in Guildford early Sunday morning.

According to a Surrey RCMP news release, police were called to the 10100-block of 152 Street at approximately 12:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located evidence confirming a shooting had taken place,” RCMP said in the release. “Police located one male victim suffering from gun shot wound. The male has been transported to local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.”

RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages, and the incident appears to be targeted.

The investigation seemed to be centered on a white Ferrari in the ‘The Boardwalk’ shopping area. A witness told the Now-Leader that the Ferrari had at least three bullet holes in its windshield and at least one in the hood. The driver’s side window was also blown out.

RCMP, who are canvassing the neighbourhood, are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ShootingSurrey

