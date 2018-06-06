Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, spins during a turn at the Senna corner during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, Friday, June 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Ferrari’s racing division was ridiculed online Tuesday after it tweeted about this weekend’s Formula One race in Montreal using an image of downtown Toronto.

A 38-second clip viewed more than 47,000 times and tweeted by Scuderia Ferrari included the words “Montreal, Canada” over video of the CN Tower, Lake Ontario and the densely populated core of Canada’s largest city.

RELATED: F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Ferrari corrected the mistake on Wednesday and apologized.

But while the erroneous image was still online, people responded with images of Mercedes-Benz cars under the Ferrari logo and with other internet memes making fun of the company.

The race takes place Sunday in Montreal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman fights for a life-changing surgery
Next story
RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

Just Posted

UPDATE: One dead in collision that closed ‪Golden Ears Way

Dog also killed, two other drivers taken to hospital.

Pitt Meadows tries again to have local politicians convicted of crimes removed

Could bring issue to Union of B.C. Municipalities in Sept.

Ridge riders not happy with transit fare increases

Going up on July 1.

Man arrested in downtown Maple Ridge assaults

Chad Edwards, 33, of Maple Ridge facing multiple charges.

UPDATE: Teen stabbed at Pitt Meadows Day

Apparently taken to hospital with collapsed lung.

Ceremony salutes assistant fire chief

Assistant fire chief Mark Smitton’s last day on the job was Thursday

Police look for information after B.C. house explodes

A house was destroyed in an explosion in Trail back on May 25

RCMP investigating reports of shots fired in Port Coquitlam

School District 43 said that schools nearby are open but heavy police presence near Victoria Drive

5 to start your day

Two teens identified as victims in Surrey, opioid crisis impacting B.C. pregnancy wards and more

Saskatchewan mother angered daughter’s killer to appeal sentence

La Loche school shooter convicted of killing 4, injuring 7, to appeal sentence

EDITORIAL: Minority rules in our colourful culture

Quibbles over symbolic rainbow crossings belie critics’ genuine concerns

Ferrari under fire for confusing Toronto skyline for Montreal

Ferrari ridiculed after posting image on Twitter of ‘Montreal’ showing Toronto skyline

Young adults caught sharing joints with minors could face consequences

Senators vote to approve an amendment to Bill C-45 as recreational marijuana becomes legalized

New evacuations near Guatemala volcano set off panic

Frightened people living near the Volcano of Fire are taking no chances

Most Read