Ferry cancellations continue between Victoria and Vancouver Thursday

One ferry out of service due to mechanical issue

The Spirit of Vancouver Island remains out of commission Sept. 30 after first experiencing a mechanical issue Sept. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

A mechanical issue with one of BC Ferries’ ships is continuing to cause sailing cancellations between Victoria and Vancouver Thursday (Sept. 30).

Late Tuesday night, BC Ferries announced the Spirit of Vancouver Island was experiencing a problem with its starboard gearbox. Half of sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were cancelled Wednesday as a result.

The issue continues Thursday and the sailing route will be operating on a reduced schedule, with help from the Queen of New Westminster. Cancelled sailings out of Swartz Bay include the 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 4 p.m. Out of Tsawwassen, the 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. will not run.

A number of Friday and Sunday sailings have also been preemptively cancelled. On both Oct. 1 and Oct. 3, the 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Tsawwassen and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Swartz Bay will not run.

Customers with bookings on cancelled sailings will be notified and either put on the next sailing or refunded.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Orange Shirt Day is born out of trauma, friendship and hope

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria