Film industry workers focus of coming Maple Ridge job fair

Sidelined by strikes, employees will be available on a temporary basis

Latina members of SAG-AFTRA walk on a picket line outside Disney studios on July 28, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A coming career fair is aimed at getting film industry employees, who have been sidelined by strikes, back to work in Maple Ridge.

The City of Maple Ridge has partnered with WorkBC, film industry groups, and unions to host a temporary job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Maple Ridge Public Library (22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.).

The goal is to connect business owners with short-term employees, be it for contractual roles, temporary assignments, or project-based tasks.

“Currently there are talented professionals who normally work in the film industry sidelined by the ongoing SAG and WGA strikes. They have an incredible skill set, from electricians, accountants, carpenters, landscaping, general labour, security, Class 1 driving and other skills that could help kickstart projects for local businesses,” said Tyler Westover, the city hall director of economic development.

Over 200 film professionals have signed up for the sessions that will run in one-hour increments from 4 to 7 p.m., and business owners who are looking for temporary workers for special projects are invited to contact the organizers and recruit at this unique ‘Temporary Job Fair’ event.

“Maple Ridge continues to be a popular destination for film and TV projects, and I’ve seen first hand how the talented industry workers work wonders on their film sets every day,” said Westover. “Many of these workers live in our community, and this is our way of supporting them, and our local businesses, by connecting workers and employers for temporary employment as the film industry strike impacts the BC film industry.”

The event is open to employers from Maple Ridge, the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. Participation is free for employers, but prior registration through eventbrite.ca is mandatory to ensure enough space for all attendees.

The highly mobile nature of the film industry allows for a quick onboarding process and a flexible employment relationship, said Westover.

For more information on the job fair please contact Draeven McGowan, film coordinator for the city at dmcgowan@mapleridge.ca or by phone at 604-467-7488, or Michael Morris, business and community liaison, WorkBC Centre Maple Ridge by email at morrism3@douglascollege.ca or by phone at 604-466-4604.