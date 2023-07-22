Film productions slow in Maple Ridge

Hopes are that labour issues can be resolved by the fall

Disruptions in film productions are happening across the Lower Mainland due to the strikes by the Writer’s Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild.

Despite the turmoil in the industry, Draeven McGowan, film coordinator for the City of Maple Ridge, is remaining positive that the disputes can be resolved by the fall.

“It was a bit of a mad dash here in Maple Ridge with a ton of Hallmark type movie-of-the-weeks (MOW) trying to complete their shows before SAG-AFTRA labour dispute starting July 12,” he said about the Screen Actors Guild strike.

Now, though, with the writers and actors guilds being on strike together, they “have all but shut down film production in B.C.,” noted McGowan.

However, even with the writers being on strike since the beginning of May, Maple Ridge has experienced similar numbers to last year’s second quarter – primarily due to the continuation of movie-of-the-week filming, like those of Hallmark, said McGowan. These were able to continue only because there was a large stockpile of scripts readily available.

During the first two quarters this year Maple Ridge has seen, 40 shows, 135 permits, and around 160 shoot days, resulting in about a $3.2 million economic impact for the city.

“We have just finished up four Hallmark movies (at the same time) that made Maple Ridge home for almost all their shoot days,” he added.

McGowan noted there is consensus in the B.C. film industry that this summer will be slow for productions not only across the province, but across North America, due to the labour action in the United States. But, he believes along with others in the industry, the fall will likely see a high concentration of film activity start up again – should the labour issues be resolved.

At this time, though, McGowan is expecting to see an influx of independent productions and commercials.