Final market of the season comes to Pitt Meadows farm this weekend

Golden Meadows Summer Market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 12

The final Golden Meadows Summer Market of the season is coming to Pitt Meadows this weekend and will feature a lineup of more than 30 local vendors.

These seasonal markets are hosted by Golden Meadows Honey Farm and always feature local artisans selling a wide range of products that include small-batch spirits, handmade soaps and candles, jams and jellies, clothing, art, and much more.

There will also be plenty of raw local honey provided by the bees at the Pitt Meadows farm.

The Golden Meadows Summer Market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 19950 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows

